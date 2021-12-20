Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad' pushed back to May

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action thriller Dhaakad, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release, has now been pushed back to May 2022.

A source close to the development revealed that the makers of Dhaakad have taken the decision to postpone its release as several films are slated to hit the screens in April

Dhaakad was not clashing with any major film. It, however, would have faced competition from Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in its second week.

Earlier in a statement, Kangana said, "'Dhaakad' is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one-of-a-kind female-led action film."

If the sources are to be believed then they are contemplating releasing the movie on May 20.

In Dhaakad, Kangana plays Agent Agni, who takes on the twin menace of child trafficking and exploitation of women.

The film's stunts have been designed by an international team and Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata has helmed the camera.