Kangana Ranaut urges industry peers to refrain from turning the coronavirus lockdown into a ‘holiday’

Actress Kangana Ranaut is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to her outspoken nature. During an interaction with a leading magazine, ‘Queen’ urged her industry peers to spread awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and refrain from reducing the 21-day lockdown to a ‘holiday’.

Her comments come days after Akshay Kumar had requested the aam janta to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and not put everyone’s health at risk by venturing out for ‘non-essential tasks’. Ayushmann Khurrana too had urged everyone to remember that this is not the time to be ‘irresponsible’.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought the film fraternity and life in general to a standstill. Most production houses have pushed back the release dates of major movies. Sooryavanshi, 83, F9 and No Time to Die are just some of the biggies that will not be arriving in theatres on time. The shoots of films such as Jersey, Acharya and Radhe have been suspended to prevent mass gatherings and bring the situation under control.

The coronavirus threat and the subsequent lockdown have added to the woes of ‘daily wagers’ associated with the film industry. Veteran actor Nagarjuna recently donated Rs one crore to help daily wage workers associated with Tollywood.

Coming back to Kangana, she was last seen in Panga that hit screens alongside Street Dancer 3D and failed to live up to expectations despite receiving positive reviews. The Simran star will next be seen in the much-hyped Thalaivi, one of the biggest movies of her career. The film, helmed by AL Vijay of Tutak Tutak Tuteya fame, revolves around the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and highlights her rise as a mass leader. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Arvind Swami (as MGR) and Prakash Raj (as Karunanidhi). The film will be released in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi)