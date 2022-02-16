Kangana wants to host Karan Johar, Big B in 'Lock Upp'

Kangana Ranaut wishes to host Karan Johar, Big B, Ekta Kapoor, Aamir Khan in 'Lock Upp'

Kangana takes a few names whom she wants to put inside the jail

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 19:36 ist

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reveals her wish list of the contestants whom she wants to host on the fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' during its trailer launch in the capital.

Kangana takes a few names whom she wants to put inside the jail. She first took the name of Karan Johar, then television czarina Ekta Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"There are a number of people in the entertainment industry who deserve to be in my jail. And in my lock-up, my favourite cast will be my best friend Karan Johar ji. I would like to host him. And also Ekta," replying to Kangana, Ekta says jokingly: "I and Karan will talk about food and will invite you inside to join us."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut means business in 'Lock Upp' new poster 

Kangana continues to share her wish list, adding the name of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan: "I am a great admirer of Mr Aamir Khan, so I would like him also to be in my lock-up. And I also love Mr Bachchan. Of course, I can give the auditions. They are not the contestants but my wish list." To this Ekta replies: "I love your wish list."

Kangana shares further that the list should also include some politicians. "We should have some politicians as well. So, we should have people from different walks of life. There will be actresses as well. And also people like designers, professors. So, these are just the ones I want to be inside the lock-up."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kangana Ranaut
bollywood
Entertainment News
Karan Johar
Amitabh Bachchan

What's Brewing

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

 