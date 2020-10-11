Kangana Ranaut wraps up a schedule of 'Thalaivi', shares photos from the sets

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm that she has wrapped up a schedule of the eagerly-awaited Thalaivi, which revolves around the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

The 'Queen' said that even though shooting in Covid-19 times is a 'different' experience, an actor's job remains the same. She also thanked her team for being there for her.

The Simran star shared a couple of photos from the sets and this has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs.

The cast and crew of the movie followed social distancing practices while filming to ensure the safety of all concerned.

Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, is one of the biggest movies of Kangana's career and features her as 'Amma'. The biggie revolves around the unknown side of Jayalalithaa's life, highlighting her emergence as one of Tamil Nadu's greatest mass leaders. The initial portions of the film are likely to focus on her film career, paying tribute to the golden years of Tamil cinema.

Thalaivi has a strong cast that includes Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree and Prakash Raj. The Roja actor will be seen playing the iconic MG Ramachandran (commonly known as MGR) in the magnum opus and this has piqued curiosity. On the other hand, Prakash Raj will be seen playing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam patriarch M Karunanidhi in the magnum opus.

The Singham baddie had previously played a character based on 'Kalaingar' in the cult classic Iruvar.

Thalaivi was originally supposed to hit screens this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will release in theatres in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi once the current situation improves.