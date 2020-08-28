Kangana Ranaut's ‘Tejas’ to go on floors in December

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala on Friday said his upcoming project Tejas, featuring actress Kangana Ranaut, will go on floors in December.

In the film, produced by Screwala’s RSVP Movies, Ranaut will play the role of an Air Force Pilot.

"#Tejas starring @KanganaTeam to take-off this December! This film is our ode to the brave Air Force Pilots of India! Jai Hind #FridaysWithRSVP @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies @nonabains," the producer announced on Twitter.

Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, was reportedly scheduled to go on floors in July. The shoot was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled in February.