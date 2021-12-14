Kangana shares pics of Ankita, Vicky's sangeet ceremony

Kangana shares pics of Ankita, Vicky's sangeet ceremony

Ankita and Vicky are getting married on Tuesday in a private ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 14 2021, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 11:28 ist
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attended Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet ceremony. Credit: Twitter/ kanganaranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attended Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet ceremony. Kangana took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos of the couple.

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen wearing navy blue coloured lehenga choli with heavy jewellery and a sheer dupatta.

While on the other hand, Ankita looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga, while Vicky donned a black designer suit.

Kangana posted her picture on Instagram with a heart emoji, mentioning: "Make love not war... Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai... @lokhandeankita."

In her Instagram Stories, Kangana a picture with the couple and wrote: "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl."

Ankita and Vicky are getting married on Tuesday in a private ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier they had planned a red carpet event for the media but now it has been cancelled, according to the reports.

They have asked everyone to wish them on their special day.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kangana Ranaut
Entertainment News
bollywood
Ankita Lokhande

What's Brewing

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 