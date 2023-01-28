Kangana warns Bollywood to stay away from politics

Kangana warns Bollywood to stay away from politics amid 'Pathaan' success

However, the 'Dhaakad' actress' tweet did not go down well with many users

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 28 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 14:30 ist
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI Photo

On Saturday morning, actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut warned Bollywood and asked them to 'enjoy their success' and 'stay away from politics' amid the roaring success of Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan'.

Kangana wrote: "Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna 'triumph over hate' toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi. Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics."

However, the Dhaakad actress' tweet did not go down well with many users.

Also Read: Can’t plan, just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand on scripting Box Office history

"Enjoy your success and do good work. Stay away from politics. Wonder who needs to hear that most," a netizen commented.

One said: "Aap Bollywood se nahi ho? Aap Hollywood se ho? Aap kyun aisi baatein karti ho?"

"Chalo #Pathaan ko side mein karte hai.. another example of 'triumph over hate' is how your last 9 movies tanked one after another. Audience has rejected @KanganaTeam we know you are desperate now to be where Smriti Irani is," wrote another.

"Stay away from politics? look who's talking," said a user.

Kangana had earlier said that the film shows 'enemy' Pakistan in good light.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Kangana Ranaut
pathaan
bollywood

What's Brewing

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

 