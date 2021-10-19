Kannada filmmaker Natesh Hegde triumphs at Pingyao Festival

Natesh Hegde's 'Pedro', a Kannada feature film, has received rave reviews in the international film festival circuit. On Tuesday, Hegde clinched the best director's award at the Pingyao International Film Festival at Pingyao, in Shanxi, China. His film competed in the Crouching Tigers competition section.
'Pedro', which is about a middle-class electrician, is Hegde's first feature film. It is produced by popular Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty. The film shows how village people respond to an accidental crime committed by the electrician. Hegde's father, Gopalakrishna Hegde, has played the lead role. Sandalwood actor-director Raj B Shetty has a small role in the film.
The film premiered at the Busan International Festival and was then showcased at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month.
Hegde, who studied journalism at the Karnatak University in Dharwad, worked briefly as a journalist at the Kannada daily 'Prajavani'. His short film 'Kurli' made it to several international film festivals.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity
67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades
'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film
Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional
Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?
India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases
How do landslides occur and what triggers them?