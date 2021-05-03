Kannada filmmaker Naveen succumbs to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 18:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A young Kannada filmmaker died due to Covid-19 on Sunday, family members said.

The 36-year old Naveen, hailing from Mandya, was admitted to a hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

He made his debut as a director with the movie 'One Day' featuring Revanna and Appu Venkatesh.

His mortal remains were cremated in his hometown Mandya.

