Kannada filmmaker Naveen succumbs to Covid-19

A young Kannada filmmaker died due to Covid-19 on Sunday, family members said.
The 36-year old Naveen, hailing from Mandya, was admitted to a hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
He made his debut as a director with the movie 'One Day' featuring Revanna and Appu Venkatesh.
His mortal remains were cremated in his hometown Mandya.
