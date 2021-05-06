Filmmaker Renuka Sharma passes away due to Covid-19

Kannada filmmaker Renuka Sharma passes away due to Covid-19

He had directed films such as 'Anupama' and 'Kaviratna Kalidasa'

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2021, 11:08 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 11:21 ist
Director Renuka Sharma. Credit: Special DH Photo

Ace filmmaker Renuka Sharma passed away on Wednesday (May 5)  at a hospital in Bengaluru. The 81-year-old director was suffering from Covid-19 and pneumonia. He is survived by wife and two daughters. The legend's last rites will be conducted in the city on Thursday.

Sharma ventured into Sandalwood in 1981 with the movie Anupama . He then directed the runaway hit film Kaviratna Kalidasa,  starring matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. He also wielded the microphone for Shabash Vikram (1985), Satkara (1986), Anjada Gandu (1988), Kindari Jogi (1989), Shabarimale Swamy Ayyappa (1990), Bharjari Gandu (1992) , Hatamari Hennu Kiladi Gandu (1992) and Kollura Sri Mookambika (1993). Most of these films were superhits. His last movie Mahasadhvi Mallamma hit the screens in 2005.

