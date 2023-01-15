Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Superhit pan-India hit movie Kantara lead star and director Rishab Shetty wished his fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday by posting a family picture with his wife and two children.
"Sesame and jaggery. Let's share happiness with everyone. Happy Makara Sankranthi to all," Shetty said.
ಎಳ್ಳು-ಬೆಲ್ಲ ಬೀರುತ..
ಸರ್ವರಿಗೂ ಖುಷಿಯ ಹಂಚೋಣ..
ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.
Wish you all happy #Sankranthi pic.twitter.com/wcruOxMSkt
— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) January 15, 2023
His leading lady in the film, Sapthami Gowda, shared a song, wished fans and shared a traditional photo in the post.
Kannada super star Dr Shivarajkumar shared the poster of his new movie Ghost on his handle and wished all Kannadigas on the auspicious occasion. "Let the festival bring bundle of joys and comfort and bring new horizons of happiness," he said.
Also Read | Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana
Ganesh, another popular Kannada star, shared the poster of his new movie Banadariyali, which is going to be released on March 17 and conveyed his festive good wishes.
Superstar Upendra released a unique poster of his pan-India venture U I and conveyed his festival wishes.
Another much-loved star Darshan posted pictures of him with his pet cow and called on people to celebrate the festival with much fervour. 'Rocking Star' Yash of KGF fame and his actress wife, Radhika Pandit, have also wished their fans on the occasion.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city
Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti
Cops at this police station unwind with music
Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival
Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...
AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training