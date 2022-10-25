'Kantara' makers approach 'Thaikkudam Bridge' but latter decides to take legal action

While, the makers of Kantara are elated with the response to their film's dubbed versions (Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu), a recent claim by popular Kerala-based multi-genre music band 'Thaikkudam Bridge' has divided people over the content's originality.

On Monday (October 25), 'Thaikkudam Bridge' took to Instagram and shared a note where they accused the makers of the Kannada film Kantara of music plagiarism. Now, they have decided to file legal case against the makers of the movie.

The song 'Varaha Roopam' from the film Kantara has a strong musical similarity with 'Navarasam'. Not just the music, even the filming has certain similarities.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, DH has learnt that the Kantara team got in touch with the band 'Thaikkudam Bridge' on the issue, but their efforts went in vain.

Speaking exclusively to DH on the plagiarism issue, band manager of 'Thaikkudam Bridge', Sujith Unnithan said, “The original composition is a very thorough work by the musicians who spent a lot of time and effort. Moreover, it’s the creative brainchild of another person.”

“Band Thaikkudam Bridge feels extremely disappointed that we have not been credited for our 'OG Navarasam' and the makers of the movie Kantara thought it was okay to plagiarise our content without due credit being given to us. Inspiration and plagiarism are not the same and the band has decided to go ahead with legal action against the makers of the movie,” Sujith added.

“Copying another's creative work is not okay at all. Team Kantara did get in touch with us but it was already too late. We have growing support from across the country and the entire fraternity itself stands by the band against this infringement of our original music," concluded Sujith.

While 'Navarasam' has just over 4.2 million views in five years, the 'Varaha Roopam' song from the movie Kantara has fetched more than 11 million views in less than a week.

The movie Kantara recently surpassed Yash-starrer KGF to become the second highest-grossing Kannada film. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara features a Kambala champion, played by Rishabh Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore).