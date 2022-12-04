'Kantara' makers unveil poster of Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Raghuthatha'

Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Raghuthatha' poster unveiled

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 04 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 16:10 ist
The film poster was released by the makers Hombale Films on social media. Credit: Twitter / @hombalefilms

Production banner Hombale Films on Sunday launched the official poster of its Tamil movie Raghuthatha, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The studio, known for Kannada blockbusters KGF and Kantara, is making a foray into Tamil cinema with the movie.

Hombale Films shared the poster on its official social media handles. "Because The Revolution Begins At Home..." the caption read. Suman Kumar, who worked as a writer on popular series Family Man, is making his directorial debut with the movie.

The film will present a funny and uplifting story of a young lady who finds herself as she goes on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land.

Also Read | Kantara is not just a movie but a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

In a statement, producer Vijay Kiragandur said Raghuthatha is a comedy drama about a strong and determined woman who finds her unique voice by challenging norms, upholding her principles, fighting for them and eventually becoming an inspiration to everyone.

"Through her trials and tribulations, you see her identity emerge. Presented comedically, the film promises to make every member of the family laugh out loud and introspect after. Keerthy is the perfect choice to play the lead given her talent and versatility and we’re happy to have her on board," he added.

Raghuthatha will also feature MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan in pivotal roles.

The movie will be released in theatres in 2023.

