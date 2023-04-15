Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye West reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

The Donda artiste is planning to focus on his family and his private Christian school Donda Academy instead

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 15 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 12:45 ist
Rapper Kanye West. Credit: AFP Photo

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly no longer running for President of the US in the 2024 election.

If a new report is to be believed, the Donda artiste is planning to focus on his family and his private Christian school Donda Academy instead, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Adam Camacho, a documentary producer hired by Kanye's company to make a film in November 2022, spoke with the Daily Beast about his experiences and conversations with the rapper. Adam shared that after his contract was extended, the communication with the rapper soon dried up.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian having 'really hard' time co-parenting with Kanye West

When he reached, Ye, the former husband of Kim Kardashian reportedly told Adam that he changed his focus. "Right now, I am living my life - like I'm concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that's it," the Chicago star allegedly told Adam. "I just want to be left alone."

An anonymous employee of the Jesus Is King MC also echoed the sentiment. Of the Yeezy designer, the source told the news outlet, "His interests are focused on his children, family, and creative endeavours... Anyone that is representing Ye in any political capacity is a charlatan. There is no political shop."

The insider further said that Kanye lost desire to be POTUS after tying the knot with his new wife Bianca Censori, who also works at Yeezy. The two made headlines for their surprise, private ceremony in January.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Kanye West
US news
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

Arming the world and aiming high

Arming the world and aiming high

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

 