Kapil Dev's daughter helped me prepare for my part: Wamiqa Gabbi on playing Madan Lal's wife in '83'

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi says that she relied on inputs from legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's daughter to play Anu, who is married to Madan Lal, in the upcoming sports drama 83. She, however, did meet the former allrounder's wife in person.

"Amiya, an assistant on the film, guided me to play the role. She knows Anu quite well. Beyond that, I did not need to do too much as this is a small but important part. This film celebrates cricketers, their families, and the fans," she told DH.

83, one of the biggest releases of the year, revolves around the Indian cricket team's win in the 1983 World Cup and celebrates the undying spirit of the 'underdog'. It has been directed by Kabir Khan, best known for films such as New York and Ek Tha Tiger, and is the biggest film of his career. Wamiqa says that she enjoyed working with him as he is a 'smooth' worker.

"He is a calm person and manages to operate in a smooth manner. I never saw him get angry or lose his cool on the set," said the actor.

83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev while Harrdy Sandhu plays Madan Lal. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva, Ammy Virk and Boman Irani. Deepika Padukone, who plays Romi Bhatia, will be seen alongside her real-life husband in the biggie.

83 was to hit the screens last year but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will finally release in theatres on December 24. Trade experts feel that it will open well at the box office and help the industry continue its journey on the road to recovery.

Wamiqa, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She impressed fans with her work in Grahan, which saw her act alongside Pavan Malhotra. The actor, who has acted in popular Punjabi films such as Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 and Nikka Zaildar 2, is set to appear in Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya.

"There are two series also but I can't talk about them. I, however, promise you that fans will see me in more Hindi projects soon. she said.