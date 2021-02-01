BUDGET 2021
Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath become parents again

Their first child, Anayra Sharma was born on December 10, 2019

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose,
  • Feb 01 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:18 ist

Celebrity couple – comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath – have been blessed with a baby boy – as they become parents for the second time.

Kapil and Ginni took to social media to post the good news.

“Namaskaar....we are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, the mother and baby, both are fine... Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you,” Kapil and Ginni posted on Twitter on the popular comedian’s handle.

The couple took the vows of marriage in traditional Sikh and Hindu ceremonies on 12 December 2018. Their first child, Anayra Sharma, was born a year later, on 10 December 2019.

Kapil (39), a TV presenter and comedian, who hosts ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sony TV, had taken a break from his assignments.

