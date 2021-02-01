Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath become parents again

Celebrity couple – comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath – have been blessed with a baby boy – as they become parents for the second time.

Kapil and Ginni took to social media to post the good news.

“Namaskaar....we are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, the mother and baby, both are fine... Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you,” Kapil and Ginni posted on Twitter on the popular comedian’s handle.

The couple took the vows of marriage in traditional Sikh and Hindu ceremonies on 12 December 2018. Their first child, Anayra Sharma, was born a year later, on 10 December 2019.

Kapil (39), a TV presenter and comedian, who hosts ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sony TV, had taken a break from his assignments.