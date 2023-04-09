Karan Johar posts cryptic note amid backlash over wanting to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career

Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently making headlines over his old comment about wanting to "murder" Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's career.

An old video clip went viral on social media, and a slew of personalities including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut and others reacted to it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a Hindi poem changing some words for the situation.

"Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam...., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi..., jitna neecha dikhaoge..., jitne aarop lagaoge..., hum girne waalon mein se nahi..., humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi," he wrote.



Karan confessed to trying to sabotage Anushka Sharma's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

The clip dates back to a week prior to the release of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Anushka in the lead along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He is then seen apologising to Anushka.