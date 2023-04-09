KJo posts note after old comment on Anushka goes viral

Karan Johar posts cryptic note amid backlash over wanting to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a Hindi poem changing some words for the situation

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 09 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 14:31 ist
Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma. Credit: AFP (left) and PTI (right) Photos

Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently making headlines over his old comment about wanting to "murder" Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's career.

An old video clip went viral on social media, and a slew of personalities including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut and others reacted to it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a Hindi poem changing some words for the situation.

"Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam...., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi..., jitna neecha dikhaoge..., jitne aarop lagaoge..., hum girne waalon mein se nahi..., humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi," he wrote.
 

Karan confessed to trying to sabotage Anushka Sharma's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

The clip dates back to a week prior to the release of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Anushka in the lead along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He is then seen apologising to Anushka.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Karan Johar
Anushka Sharma
bollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

Finding order within the disorder

Finding order within the disorder

Thailand’s charming culture

Thailand’s charming culture

IPL 2023 | Defeating T20's own purpose

IPL 2023 | Defeating T20's own purpose

Poor sleep quality affecting heart health of young

Poor sleep quality affecting heart health of young

Denotified tribes: Strangers in their own land

Denotified tribes: Strangers in their own land

Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature

Last chance to read Mughal-era Sanskrit literature

Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story

Investors didn’t buy Adani’s ‘attack on India’ story

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

 