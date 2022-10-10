Karan Johar quits Twitter to focus on positive energies

Karan Johar quits Twitter to focus on 'positive energies' only

While few hailed his move and flooded the comment section, others requested him to revise his decision

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced that he is quitting Twitter by making more space for "positive energies".

Karan was one of the stars who were on the receiving end of trolls, KJO’s last tweet read, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!"

His tweet garnered mixed reactions from Netizens. While few hailed his move and flooded the comment section, others requested him to revise his decision.

Well, it is not yet clear if Karan is taking a break from social media or if this is a publicity gimmick for some brand/movie promotion ahead of Diwali. His Twitter account no longer exists, he is still active on Instagram.

This unlikely announcement from Karan Johar, who loves to connect with the audience and keep them posted with regularly giving a peak inside celebrity lifestyle, has shocked many. He joins the list of Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor who had quit Twitter citing various reasons.

On the work front, Karan Johar is busy working on his next project ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

