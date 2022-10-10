Karan Johar quits Twitter to focus on 'positive energies' only

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced that he is quitting Twitter by making more space for "positive energies".
Karan was one of the stars who were on the receiving end of trolls, KJO’s last tweet read, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!"
His tweet garnered mixed reactions from Netizens. While few hailed his move and flooded the comment section, others requested him to revise his decision.
Well, it is not yet clear if Karan is taking a break from social media or if this is a publicity gimmick for some brand/movie promotion ahead of Diwali. His Twitter account no longer exists, he is still active on Instagram.
This unlikely announcement from Karan Johar, who loves to connect with the audience and keep them posted with regularly giving a peak inside celebrity lifestyle, has shocked many. He joins the list of Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor who had quit Twitter citing various reasons.
On the work front, Karan Johar is busy working on his next project ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat
After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists
DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols
A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself
Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru
Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast
US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past
Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive