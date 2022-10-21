Karan Johar to replace Salman Khan as host for Friday special episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'

KJo to replace Salman for Friday episode of 'BB16'

  Oct 21 2022
Karan Johar file photo. Credit: AFP Photo

Filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen hosting the Friday special episode of Bigg Boss 16 in place of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

During the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, Salman is often seen talking with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed.

Salman will appear on Saturday's episode of 'Weekend ka Vaar'.

Karan also hosted the Bigg Boss OTT and it will be interesting to see how he is going to deal with the contestants and roast them on the show.

Furthermore, the three nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot. Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Shalin have taken the name of Sumbul as the least performing contestant on the show. But in the previous episode, Shalin was seen talking to Sumbul and blaming Tina for his behaviour with her.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.

