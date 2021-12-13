Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive after partying with friends

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19.

Kareena, her sister Karisma Kapoor and Amrita along with her sister Malaika Arora, who are close friends, were recently seen together at a party hosted by actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has asked people, who have come in contact with Kareena and Amrita, to take the RT-PCR test and about 15 close contacts of Kareena were tested and their reports are expected by Tuesday.

Read: UK confirms first death due to Omicron Covid variant

Both the actors are under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, a concert of Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon of ‘Brown Munde’ fame at the Grand Hyatt's The Black Boxx on Sunday evening has run into a controversy with celebrities flouting the Covid norms.

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the organisers as a huge crowd had assembled for the event.

Many celebrities including actor Saif Ali Khan’s kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and actor Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi were present at the music show.

“Covid-19 is not over yet. Omicron cases are rising across the country. People have to be more responsible,” said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Check out DH's latest videos: