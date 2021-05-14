Kareena Kapoor Khan may act opposite Mahesh Babu in Madhu Mantena's Ramayana: Report

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan may soon be roped in to play the role of Sita in Madhu Mantena 's adaptation of the epic Ramayana, according to a report carried by Peeping Moon. The pan-India movie reportedly features Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan as Lord Ram and Ravan respectively. There was previously talk of Deepika Padukone being considered for the role. One is likely to get clarity on the cast in the coming days.

The report comes at a time when Baahubali actor Prabhas is gearing up to resume work on Adipurush, another pan-India film based on the Ramayana. The film is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and features Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The Race hero will be seen playing Ravan in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual. Sunny, on the other hand, has been roped in to play Laxman.

The perception is that Madhu Mantena's magnum opus is going to be a lot bigger than Adipurush.

Kareena, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. 'Bebo' was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which hit the screens last year just before the Covid-19 lockdown. The film featured Irrfan Khan in the lead and revolved around a father's attempts at securing a good education for his daughter. The cast included Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Ranvir Shorey.



Kareena is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with Aamir Khan. The two garnered attention with their chemistry in 3 Idiots and Talaash and many feel they may hit the right notes this time as well. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump and features 'Mr Perfectionist' in a new avatar. It was to be released last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. Laal Singh Chaddha is finally expected to release in theatres later this year.