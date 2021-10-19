Kareena Kapoor Khan to play a negative role in Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit': Reports

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is likely to play the antagonist opposite pan-India hero Prabhas in his upcoming movie Spirit, according to reports. She, however, is unlikely to have any romantic scenes with 'Darling' in the biggie. The Asoka star has a strong screen presence and can hold her own against established stars, which suggests that she is a good choice for the flick. If things go as planned the movie will mark her first collaboration with the Saaho actor.

Spirit will be directed by Sandeep Vanga, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, and is likely to feature Prabhas in the role of a cop. It may have intense action scenes and a commercial storyline/ The movie is slated to go on the floors after the maverick filmmaker wraps up his second Hindi film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

'Bebo', meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. It will hit the screens next year. It has created a great deal of buzz in the Telugu states as it marks actor Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. Kareena was to star in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht but the biggie has been put on hold.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will next be seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. It has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and revolves around the journey of two lovers. It hits the screens this Sankranti. Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush, an adaptation of The Ramayana. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in key roles. The Baahubali star will be seen in a 'massy' avatar in the actioner Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. He also has Project K, co-starring Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone, in his kitty.