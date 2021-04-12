'Karnan' first-weekend box office collection report: Dhanush mania runs wild

Actor Dhanush's latest movie Karnan, which hit the screens on Friday (April 9), has made a good impact at the Chennai box office in the opening weekend. According to trade analyst L M Kaushik, the film collected Rs 2.01 crore in the first three days despite the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

#Karnan opening 3-days Chennai city gross is a FAB 2.01 CR👌(50% occupancy cap back in effect from Satday), 58 lakhs city gross on Sunday Cudve been a lot more with full 100% capacity run!#KarnanBlockBuster phenomenal opening throughout TN 🔥@dhanushkraja #Dhanush next level pic.twitter.com/4qaH6b9gAs — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 12, 2021

Karnan collected Rs 92 lakh on day 1, emerging as the best opener of D's career. Its collection was at par with that of veteran actor Kamal Haasan's last release Vishwaroopam 2, which is no mean feat. The film raked in Rs 51 lakh on the second day, failing to reach its potential as the government asked theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity due to the coronavirus situation. It remained steady on Sunday, grossing Rs 58 crore.

The film has received positive reviews with most critics praising the Asuran actor's sincere performance and the gripping screenplay. The word of mouth is favourable, which may help it stay strong on the weekdays.



Karnan has been directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame and revolves around the journey of a young man who fights for his people. The cast includes Yogi Babu, Lal and Malayalam star Rajisha Vijayan. It is not related to the yesteryear classic of the same name, which featured Sivaji Ganesan in the titular role and Sr NTR as Lord Krishna.

With Karnan winning hearts, Dhanush is set to turn his attention to the Karthik Subbaraj-directed Jagame Thanthiram. The gangster drama, which failed to release in theatres due to the coronavirus crisis, is expected to premiere digitally on Netflix later this year. He will be making his Bollywood comeback with the eagerly-awaited movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Dhanush will also be seen in the Hollywood movie The Gray Man, one of the biggest films of his career.