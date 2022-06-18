Karnataka govt grants SGST waiver for '777 Charlie'

Karnataka government grants SGST waiver for '777 Charlie'

The film will be exempt from the state GST for six months starting from Sunday

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 18 2022, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 20:02 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with film actor Rakshit Shetty after watching the film '777 Charlie', in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Saturday granted a tax exemption for the Kannada movie 777 Charlie.

According to an order issued by the Finance Department, the movie will be exempt from State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) for six months starting from Sunday, June 19.

“Exhibitors shall not levy and collect SGST on the movie tickets. The movie tickets shall be sold based on new rates not comprising SGST,” the order stated.

Also Read: '777 Charlie' review: A pawsome film with a wave of emotions

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took the decision based on a June 14 petition by 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty, who sought a 100 per cent tax waiver on his movie. Shetty had made a case for it saying the movie creates awareness on the “ill effects of in-breeding among dogs, highlights the nuances of animal violence and champions the cause for adoption of stray dogs”.

Bommai watched the movie earlier this week and it moved him to tears. He said the movie reminded him of his pet dog Sunny, who died in July 2021 just weeks before he became the Chief Minister. Photos and videos of a teary-eyed Bommai during Sunny’s last rites went viral then. Bommai now has a female dog named Tia.

Also, Bommai announced that his government will launch a special programme for adoption and care of stray dogs.

Karnataka government
basavaraj bommai
777 Charlie
Rakshith Shetty
Entertainment News

