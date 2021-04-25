Karthi, filmmaker P S Mithran collaborate for 'Sardar'

Actor Karthi took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm that he is set to team up with noted filmmaker P S Mithran for a film titled Sardar. He shared the first look motion poster of the film, piquing the curiosity of fans. The film is touted to be an actioner and may cater to the masses.

Excited to be joining hands with @Psmithran on this biggie. Revealing the first look for you all. Lots of love!#Sardar #SardarFirstLook - https://t.co/xcjhxcPWt8 #staysafe — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 25, 2021

P S Mithran became the talk of the town for the right reasons when he wielded the microphone for the Vishal-starrer Irumbu Thirai, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. The film revolved around the issue of digital safety and hit the right notes with its presentation. It featured Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady and proved to be a gamechanger for the 'Akkineni Bahu'.



P S Mithran, however, suffered a setback when Hero did not live up to the standards set by his first film. The film was touted to be a 'spiritual successor' to director Shankar's Gentleman and starred Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The film received mixed reviews, which affected its prospects. It remains to be seen whether Sardar helps him score a big hit.



Karthi, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the actioner Sulthan. The film, which starred the 'Karnataka Crush' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, emerged as a hit at the box office despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The mass hero will soon be resuming work on the Mani Ratnam-helmed Ponniyin Selvan, one of the biggest films of his career.



The biggie is based on a book of the same name and has a star-studded cast that includes Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Kabali actor Kishore.

Anushka Shetty, who became a pan-India star with Baahubali 2, was reportedly offered a role in the film but refused to take it up.



Ponniyin Selvan is expected to hit the screens sometime next year.