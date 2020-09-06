Karthi to play double role in his film with 'Irumbu Thirai' director PS Mithran?

There's no denying the fact that Karthi is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his effective screen presence, sincere performances and bindass nature. The actor has starred in quite a few well-received movies, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.

According to a report carried by Times of India, the Dev actor is set to play a double role in an actioner, directed by promising filmmaker PS Mithran. The buzz is that the flick will have plenty of commercial elements and cater to the taste of the target audience. An official announcement regarding the same is likely to be made in the coming days.

Karthi had previously played a double role in the mass hit Siruthai, a remake of ace director SS Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu.

PS Mithran became a household name when the action-packed Irumbu Thirai opened to a good response at the box office, emerging as a runaway hit. He later teamed up with young sensation Sivakarthikeyan for Hero, which opened to a decent response at the box office. It remains to be seen whether his film with Karthi helps him scale new heights.

Coming back to Karthi, he was last seen in Thambi that incidentally released alongside the previously-mentioned Hero. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, received above-average reviews from critics and clicked with a section of the audience. He will soon be seen in the Mani Ratnam-directed Ponniyin Selvan, one of the most talked-about Tamil movies of the year. The biggie has an ensemble cast that includes Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Chiyaan' Vikram and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

He also has the eagerly-awaited Sulthan, co-starring the 'Karnataka Crush' Rashmika Mandanna, in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves.