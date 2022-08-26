Kartik, Kiara's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to release in 2023

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to release in June 2023

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 14:56 ist
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Credit: Twitter/ @TheAaryanKartik and PTI Photo

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit the theatres countrywide on June 29, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date in a post on Twitter.

"Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha" read the tweet.

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film marks a reunion between Aaryan and Advani, who most recently featured in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

