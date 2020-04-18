Kartik Aaryan to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’?

Young hero Kartik Aaryan, might soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that featured Allu Arjun in the lead.

According to Filmfare, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently heard the script/story through Skype and informed the makers that he was interested in taking up the project. One is likely to get clarity on the movie once the coronavirus situation, which has brought the film industry and life in general to a standstill, improves.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by the ‘Wizard of Words’ Trivikram Srinivas, was a lively entertainer that featured ‘Bunny’ in a new avatar and clicked with the family audience. The Sankranti release emerged as a runaway hit despite facing stiff competition from the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and this helped Allu Arjun bounce back from the Naa Peru Surya debacle. The cast of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo included Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Mollywood actor Jayaram.

Coming back to Kartik, he was last seen in Love Aaj Kal that proved to be a commercial failure despite opening on a good note. The film, a spiritual sequel to the Saif Ali Khan starrer of the same name, marked the first collaboration between the 29-year-old actor and Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik currently has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in his kitty. He will be seen in an actioner, helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will soon be seen in the much-hyped Pushpa that features him in the role of a lorry driver. The Sukumar-directed movie, which will be released in multiple languages, has Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine and this has helped it become the talk of the town. Pushpa was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu in the lead but this did not happen as ‘Prince’ exited the movie over ‘creative differences'.