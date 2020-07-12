‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor Parth Samthaan tests positive for Covid-19

Popular TV actor Parth Samthaan, on Sunday, confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 much to the shock of his die-hard fans. In his Twitter post, he said that he has decided to self-isolate even though he has ‘mild’ symptoms. He also requested those who had come in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested for the novel coronavirus.

“Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and takecare,(sic)” he tweeted.

Parth became a household name with his solid performance in the Ekta Kapoor-backed Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a reboot of the cult serial of the same name.The show has a strong cast that includes Ericka Fernandes and Karan Patel. He had resumed shooting for the show a in Mumbai last month. With ‘Anurag’ testing positive the shoot has been stopped once again.

Meanwhile Ekta Kapoor clarified that the team is taking all possible precautions to ensure the health and safety of the talent associated with the show.