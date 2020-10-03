Katrina Kaif begins preperations for her superhero movie with director Ali Abbas Zafar

Actress Katrina Kaif, widely regarded as one of the most bankable performers in the Hindi film industry, will soon be teaming up with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for a two-part superhero movie and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Sultan director confirmed that the Chikni Chameli sensation has already started preparing for the role and will be beginning the shoot of the magnum opus after wrapping up a few prior commitments.

"Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films," he added.

Zafar, who directed Katrina's last release Bharat, is known for his commercially entertaining yet meaningful movies. Many feel that he is the right choice for the film

Indian cinema is no stranger to superhero movies. Hrithik Roshan's Krrish, a sequel to Koi Mil Gaya, emerged as a big success and received rave reviews from a section of the audience. It was followed by Krrish 3, which made a good impact at the box office. The Rajinikanth-starrer Enthiran (dubbed in Hindi as Robot), which emerged as a sensational blockbuster, too is regarded as a superhero movie. It was followed by a sequel/spiritual successor, 2.0, which opened to a phenomenal response at the box office.

Not all superhero movies have, however, lived up to expectations. Tiger Shroff's A Flying Jatt and Abhishek Bachchan's Drona proved to be commercial failures. Amitabh Bachchan's Toofan and Ajooba too did not do well at the box office. It remains to be seen if Kat is able to take the genre to the next level.

Meanwhile, Kat is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Sooryavanshi that features her as the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was originally supposed to release in March but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Zafar is going through a busy phase on the work front. His latest production venture, Khaali Peeli, released on Zeeplex on Friday (October 2), is receiving mixed reviews from critics. The film, which is not a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala, features Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday as the lead pair.