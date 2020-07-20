Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan to star in 'Phone Bhoot'

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to star in 'Phone Bhoot'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2020, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 15:19 ist
Credit: Twitter/@FarOutAkhtar

 Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for the first time for a supernatural-comedy titled Phone Bhoot,  the makers announced on Monday. The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Farhan took to Twitter to announce the film with a photo of the three actors.

"The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in your nearest cinema in 2021," he wrote.

Siddhant, who was the breakout star of last year's Gully Boy also shared the picture on Instagram.

"Triple trouble in Bhoot world. You're allowed to be scared, as long as you're laughing along the way," the 27-year-old actor wrote.

Ishaan, 24, said the picture featuring them was shot before the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

"Though the lockdown doesn't apply on ghosts, this image was locked since March. We are finally here," the Dhadak star said.

Phone Bhoot is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

The film would see Katrina, 36, who last featured in Bharat, step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.

While Ishaan is gearing up for the premiere of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy series, Siddhant will be next seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli

