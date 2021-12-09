Katrina, Vicky to have two wedding ceremonies

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have two wedding ceremonies

The couple will tie the knot in a temple-facing wedding 'mandap'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 09 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 15:35 ist
The couple will tie the knot on Thursday. Credit: IANS Photo

 Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to tie the knot on Thursday, will have two wedding ceremonies to honour their respective cultures.

The couple will tie the knot in a temple-facing wedding 'mandap'. However, the 'phera' timings for the intimate ceremony are not yet clear.

Earlier, on Wednesday guests were clicked in the corridors of the Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara after the 'Haldi' ceremony. The guests were seen donning yellow-coloured clothes keeping in line with the theme of the ceremony.

The 'Haldi' ceremony was followed by 'Sangeet' night which saw performances from legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are Vicky's father Sham Kaushal's favourite.

In addition, British Indian musician Manj Musik, who is known for hits like Singh is Kinng, Sadi Gali and Paisa Paisa performed to the Punjabi beats.

The three-day wedding festivities began on Tuesday (December 7), held at the plush Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

vicky kaushal
Katrina Kaif
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

 