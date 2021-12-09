Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot today

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot on Thursday

Many Bollywood celebrities are likely to attend the wedding

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 09 2021, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 15:02 ist
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif. Credit: IANS photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on Thursday evening at Six Senses hotel Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

According to sources, Vicky Kaushal will tie 'Sehra' at 1.00 p.m, after which he will proceed in a procession that will travel from one end of the hotel to the other.

Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will perform the wedding as per the Hindu rituals and will take seven 'phere' in a special glass pavilion prepared in the Sheesh Mahal area of the hotel. A dinner arrangement for the VIP guests has been made in front of the Sheesh Mahal and the party will go on till late night.

The fort located in Chauth ka Barwara was built by the Rajput rulers in the 14th century which Six Senses Company has converted into a luxurious heritage hotel.

Many Bollywood celebrities are attending the wedding ceremony.

The security at the fort has been tightened and no one is allowed to even carry mobile phones in the hotel. Digital media security stickers are being used for those who are carrying mobile phones. By using the digital media security sticker technology, the high-profile wedding is being kept secret so that no photos or video leaks occur from inside the venue. At the wedding venue, digital media security stickers are being installed on the camera of their mobiles.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

vicky kaushal
Katrina Kaif
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

NDA batchmate remembers 'visionary' Gen Bipin Rawat, says he was apt as India's first CDS

NDA batchmate remembers 'visionary' Gen Bipin Rawat, says he was apt as India's first CDS

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

I detach from work when possible: Richa Chadha

I detach from work when possible: Richa Chadha

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down

BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

 