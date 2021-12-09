Singer Manj Musik performs at Katrina-Vicky wedding

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding celebrations: Singer Manj Musik delivers an 'epic' performance

Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot this evening

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 09 2021, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 13:39 ist
Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot this evening. Credit: IANS Photo

Known for belting out hits such as Paisa and Aloo Chaat among many others, singer-composer Manj Musik, who performed at the wedding celebrations of Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, said he had an epic performance.

Going by his stories on Instagram, Manj was accompanied by his wife Nindy Kaur, who also performed at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district.

Manj then shared a picture of himself, and wrote: "Was next level epic last night! Love you guys."

According to media reports, the Bollywood star couple will tie the knot this evening.

As per sources, the hi-tech security of the wedding venue is being looked after by the company of Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera.

The Sangeet and Mehendi events have already taken place and now family members and friends are looking forward to Vicky and Katrina getting married on Thursday.

The entire fort has been decorated with flowers and lights.

Around 50 celebrities have joined the celebrations so far and more are likely to come.

