Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal on his birthday: ‘May the josh always be high’

Actress Katrina Kaif, on Saturday, wished good friend and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on his birthday and this created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. ‘Sheela’ asked the young hero to keep his ‘josh’ high and inspired him to strife for success.

Vicky, the son of action director Sham Kaushal, began his acting career with a supporting role in the Kunal Kapoor starrer Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and began a new chapter in life. It was, however, the 2015 release Masaan that proved to be a game changer for him. Thereafter, he consolidated his position in the industry with films like Sanju and Raazi.

The 2019 release Uri, which had plenty of patriotic undertones, emerged as the biggest hit of his career and propelled him to the big league. The Lust Stories actor, however, could not maintain the momentum as his last release Bhoot sank without a trace. He will next be seen in the Sardar Uddham Singh biopic, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Coming back to 'Kat', she is going through an eventful phase on the work front. The New York actress was last seen in the well-received Bharat that reunited her with Salman Khan. The star was also made a 'special appearance' in the Homi Adjania-helmed Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan. Katrina will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, the latest entry into the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. The actioner was supposed to hit screens in March but could not keep its date with the audience due to the coronavirus crisis.