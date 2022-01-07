Katrina, Vicky celebrate Isabelle's birthday virtually

Katrina, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Isabelle Kaif's birthday virtually

Sunny Kaushal too was part of the celebrations

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 07 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 18:31 ist
Katrina, Vicky Kaushal during their wedding. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the birthday of Kat's sister Isabelle Kaif virtually, which was also attended by actor Sunny Kaushal.

Katrina took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the group video call.

She shared a screenshot and captioned it: "Happy happy happiest @isakaif - this is the year that will shower all the love light and happiness on you."

In the picture, Katrina, Vicky, Sunny, Isabelle and one more friend are seen chatting from different locations on the video call.

Vicky had wished sister-in-law Isabelle on his Instagram Stories.

He shared a picture of her and wrote: "Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today."

She replied to him, saying: "Thanks a ton."

In December, Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan with a limited guest list comprising 120 names.

The couple had tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in a multiple-day wedding.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

isabelle kaif
Katrina Kaif
vicky kaushal
Bollywood news
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 