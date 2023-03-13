'Everything Everywhere' actor Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar

Ke Huy Quan wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Everything Everywhere'

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 13 2023, 06:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 06:31 ist
Ke Huy Quan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ke Huy Quan on Sunday won the Oscar for best supporting actor, a celebration of his role as the husband of a Chinese American laundromat owner in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan was the odds-on favorite for best supporting actor over his fellow nominees -- Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) and Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) -- after an awards season sweep.

