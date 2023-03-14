Keeravani was born with music in his belly, says proud father

Music director M M Keeravani, who won an Oscar for the unstoppable Telugu dance number Naatu Naatu from the roaring hit RRR, was initiated into the world of music at a tender age of three, said his father and lyricist Koduri Siva Shakthi Datta while expressing immense joy on his son's glorious achievement.

On Monday, 61-year-old Keeravani walked on to the 95th Academy Awards presentation podium in the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, along with Naatu Naatu song lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose to receive their first Oscar.

“Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” said Keeravani on the stage, where the energetic number was also performed live.

Naatu Naatu was sung and performed at the Oscars too by Kaala Bhairava, elder son of Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani is the elder cousin of RRR director and renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The expectations of Naatu Naatu winning the Oscar in the best original song category went high after Keeravani received a Golden Globe for his composition, two months back, in January.

“Not just as a father, I am today very proud as an Indian, as an Andhraite, for his Oscar triumph. I began teaching Keeravani music when he was three years old. Actually, he was born with music in his belly; I should say I just opened the lock and the extraordinary flow of tunes continues,” Datta told reporters here.

Keeravani considers legendary composer John Williams as one of his strong influences.

Keeravani, who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry, is known for his numerous and vividly memorable melodious songs in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and celebrities like K Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu were among those who congratulated the composer-lyricist duo and the RRR team for the global recognition.