Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi' will not skip theatrical release, says producer

Actor Keerthy Suresh's latest Telugu movie Good Luck Sakhi was to hit the screens on June 3, but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to speculation that it will release on an OTT platform. Producer Sudheer Chandra on June 6 dismissed such rumours.

"#Goodlucksakhi nothing being said is true. We shall announce if any. Till then Stay Safe," he tweeted.

The film has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, who previously wielded the microphone for critically-acclaimed Hindi movies such as Hyderabad Blues, Iqbal and Dor, and marks his Tollywood debut. It is touted to be a sports drama and features Keerthy in a new avatar. Its first look poster was released on the actor's birthday last year. It has an impressive supporting cast that includes Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor recently garnered attention with his work in the anthology Pitta Kathalu and the buzz is Good Luck Sakhi may prove to be another important release for him.

Aadhi, on the other hand, has made his presence felt in recent years with films such as Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and the Samantha Akkineni-starrer U Turn. It remains to be seen whether this film helps him consolidate his standing in the industry.

Keerthy, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Mahanati star was seen in Penguin and Miss India last year, which received mixed to negative reviews. The powerful performer will soon be seen in the Malayalam movie Marakkar, starring veteran actor Mohanlal. It revolves around the journey of a Naval admiral, played by 'Lalettan', and is likely to be a gamechanger for Mollywood.

She also has the Tamil movie Annaatthe, starring 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth in the lead, in her kitty. The film is being directed by Siva and is likely to have an emotional storyline.