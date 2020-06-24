Keerthy Suresh was brilliant in ‘Penguin’, says Rashmika Mandanna

Popular Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna has praised Keerthy Suresh for delivering a terrific performance in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Penguin, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago. The Geetha Govindam star said on Instagram that the film had a relatable plot and highlighted how a mother could go to great lengths to protect her family.

In the post, the ‘Kodava Beauty’ said, “I was watching Penguin last night and Keethy Suresh you were on point! Your performance was brilliant as always. Just like how Cyrus in the movie is ever protective of the family is beautiful. This is relatable to all the mothers I am sure." She then gave a shoutout to director-writer Eashvar Karthic and producer Karthik Subbaraj, who directed Petta.

Penguin is a thriller that revolves around what happens when a woman undertakes a dangerous journey after being reunited with a loved one. The film received decent reviews with most critics praising Keerthy for stealing the show with her stellar performance. Penguin was originally supposed to get a theatrical release but that did not happen due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Coming back to Rashmika, she was last seen in the Nithiin starrer Bheeshma, which exceeded expectations at the box office. She will soon be turning her attention to the pan-India biggie Pushpa, which marks her first collaboration with ‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun. She also has the much-hyped Kannada movie Pogaru, co-starring Dhruva Sarja, and Karthi’s Sultan in her kitty.

On the other hand, ‘Mahanati’ will soon be seen in the Siva-directed Annaatthe, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead. The flick has a star-studded cast that includes Nayanthara, Khushboo and Meena. A while ago, it was reported that Gopichand would be seen playing the baddie in the film previously known as Thalaivar 168, which created a great deal of buzz in the industry. The ‘Action Star’, however, dismissed the rumours.

Keerthy also has Mohanlal’s Marakkar in her kitty.