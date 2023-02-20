Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain's highest honours for film, were held in London on Sunday. Antiwar German movie All Quiet on the Western Front won seven prizes, including best picture.
Also Read — BAFTA 2023: 'All Quiet...' takes home 7 awards, Austin Butler wins Best Actor
Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:
Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Outstanding British film
The Banshees of Inisherin
Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Leading actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Film not in English language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Documentary
Navalny
Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
EE Rissing Star Award
Emma Mackey
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What is the safest seat on an airplane?
'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'
'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'
The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops
Dear police, put on the uniform
AI is stepping into the next level
Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully