Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain's highest honours for film, were held in London on Sunday. Antiwar German movie All Quiet on the Western Front won seven prizes, including best picture.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding British film

The Banshees of Inisherin

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Film not in English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

EE Rissing Star Award

Emma Mackey