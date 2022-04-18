'KGF 2' box office collection 4 days: Yash-starrer has a sensational first weekend

The Kannada movie 'KGF 2', which hit the screens on April 14, collected a phenomenal Rs 143.6 crore (net) at the Hindi box office in three days and established Yash as a pan-India brand. The biggie garnered a great deal of attention due to its punch dialogues and action scenes, which helped it click with the mass audience. It remained unstoppable on its first Sunday with fans flocking to theatres to watch 'Rocky Bhai' unleash violence on the big screen. Here is the full report

Excellent first Sunday

'KGF 2' witnessed record occupancy in mass centres as well as the metro circuit, a clear indication that it has clicked with one and all. Its day 4 collection is likely to be around Rs 50 crore, according to initial estimates. If this happens, Prashanth Neel's magnum opus will end its extended weekend with a total of nearly 190 crore in the Hindi market. The film might even cross the Rs 200 crore-mark if the night shows receive good patronage.

One horse race

The overwhelming response to 'KGF', which hit the screens in 2018, established its sequel as a 'box office monster' even before it hit the screens. The fact that Jersey, originally slated to hit the screens on April 14, was postponed to next week worked in its favour as it faced no competition in the Hindi market. The film, which opened better than War to set an all-time record for the day 1 collection, made full use of the Good Friday holiday to wreak havoc at the box office.

Bye, language barrier!

The 'KGF 2' tsunami comes at a time when South Indian movies are making major inroads in the Hindi circuit. The Baahubali franchise, headlined by Prabhas, started the trend in 2015. '2.0', 'Pushpa' and 'RRR' kept the momentum going. These developments suggest that the audience is willing to lap up dubbed content as long as it offers 'paisa vasool' entertainment.

The path ahead

'KGF 2' received phenomenal reviews with critics lauding Yash's swag, Sanjay Dutt's powerful performance and the 'massy' action scenes. The word of mouth is positive, which should help it stay fairly stable on day 5 and pass the 'Monday test'. It is unlikely to face any competition till Eid releases 'Runway 34' and 'Heropanti 2' hit the screens on April 29.

