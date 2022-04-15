'KGF Chapter 2' day 1 box office collection report: Yash-starrer opens to sensational response

Kannada star Yash's latest movie KGF Chapter 2 hit the screens on April 14 much to the delight of 'Rocking Star' fans. The biggie became the talk of the town in the Hindi market prior to its release due to its action-packed trailer and impressive production values. So, did this help the actioner set the box office on fire? Here's the detailed report.

Off to a sensational start

KGF Chapter 2 opened to a sensational response in the Hindi belt, emerging as the top choice of the mass audience. Its day 1 net collection is likely be between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50, according to initial estimates. If this is indeed the case, it will beat Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.29) to prove to emerge as highest opener post the pandemic.. It will also beat the pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which raked in nearly Rs 20 crore when it hit the screens on March 25.

The heart of the matter

The film put up sensational numbers in Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR) where it proved to the top choice of the 'aam janta'. It fared equally well in single screens and the multiplex circuit. KGF Chapter 2 benefitted from the positive response to KGF, which emerged a big hit in Hindi in 2018 despite releasing alongside Zero. The fact that Jersey, originally slated to hit the screens on April 14, was postponed worked in its favour as the Shahid Kapoor-starrer may have done well in urban markets. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's association with KGF Chapter 2 made it 'bigger and better' than the first part.

About KGF 2

KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is an actioner that revolves around what happens when Rocky locks horns with a deadly foe--Adheera. It has an impressive cast that includes Prakash Raj,, Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Telugu actor Rao Ramesh. Actor Anant Nag, who was a part of KGF, chose not to be associated with the sequel.

The way ahead

KGF Chapter 2 has received rave reviews with critics lauding the performances and the action scenes. The word of mouth is exceptionally positive, which should help it end its first weekend on a sensational note. Jersey, slated to release in theatres on April 22, is unlikely to be a major threat to it in mass centres because of its genre. Kannada cinema's magnum opus will face its first major challenge when the Ajay Devgn-helmed Runway 34 and the action-thriller Heropanti 2 hit the screens on April 29.