‘KGF Chapter 2’ executive producer on Sanjay Dutt’s health issues: He will return after 3 months and finish the film

Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of KGF Chapter 2, has reacted to the unfortunate developments and assured fans that ‘Baba’ will shoot for the biggie after returning to the country. He also revealed that Dutt has three days of shoot left.

“Dutt will return after 3 months, once his treatment is over, to complete my film. His team spoke to me today," he told the Times Of India.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is an action-drama that features Yash in the lead role and revolves around the adventures of ‘Rocky Bhai’. ‘Baba’ will be seen playing the antagonist in the magnum opus and this has piqued curiosity. His look has a Vikings feel to it and has taken social media by storm.

KGF Chapter 2 has a strong cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. The buzz is that the Upendra star will be playing the role of a political leader in the movie. A few websites had recently speculated that KGF Chapter 2 would release directly on an OTT platform amid the Covid-19 pandemic and this ruffled a few feathers. The ‘Rocking Star’ soon clarified that there is ‘no question’ of the film not releasing in theatres.

Coming back to ‘Sanju’, he will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Sadak 2. The film, a sequel to the cult film Sadak, is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The Mahesh Bhatt-directed movie has a strong cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. He will also be seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj.