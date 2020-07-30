'KGF Chapter 2': It was a pleasure to get to know Sanjay Dutt, says Yash

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will soon be making his Sandalwood debut with the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, one of the biggest films of the year. 'Baba', on Wednesday (July 29), took to Instagram to share his look from the movie and dubbed it a 'birthday gift'. Commenting on the action star's new avatar. his co-star and pan-India actor Yash said that he was thrilled about working with Sanjay Dutt and getting the opportunity to know the Vaastav hero. The 'Rocking Star' called him a wonderful soul and lauded him for nailing the brutal look.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is an actioner and revolves around the adventures of 'Rocky Bhai' (played by Yash). It features the young star in a new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

Dutt plays the role of the ferocious Adheera, touted to be the personification of evil. 'Sanju' is likely to have quite a few intense sequences with Yash in the movie. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. The buzz is that the Upendra actress is playing the role of a powerful political leader, who decides to challenge the hero.

Also Read: Sudeep dismisses rumours of rejecting Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’

A while ago, a few websites had reported that KGF Chapter 2 would release directly on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route amid the Covid-19 crisis. Yash, however, dismissed the rumours saying that the Prashanth Neel-helmed movie has been designed for a big-screen experience.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to hit screens this October but it might not be able to keep its date with the audience owing to the current situation.

Coming back to Dutt, he was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat, which sank without a trace. He will next be seen in Bhuj, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, which is slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar. He also has Shamshera and Sadak 2.