'KGF Chapter 2’ new poster to be unveiled on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday

Sanjay Dutt is arguably one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and enjoys a strong fan following due to a variety of reasons. ‘Baba’ will soon be making his Sandalwood debut with the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2 and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The makers of the biggie, on Monday (July 27), confirmed that the action star’s new look from the film will be unveiled on his birthday (July 29). They added that the Kidnap actor is a ruthless and cruel character in the flick.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is an action-drama that stars Yash in the lead and revolves around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’. The film is likely to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part’. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon, who starred opposite 'Real Star' Upendra in Upendra.

Some time ago, it was reported that KGF Chapter 2 would release directly on an OTT platform and skip the theatrical route. Yash, however, dismissed the rumours and said that the magnum opus has been designed for a ‘big-screen experience’ The film is slated to hit screens this October but it might not be able to keep its date with fans because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Coming back to Dutt, he was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat, which failed to live up to expectations. He will next be seen in Bhuj (co-starring Ajay Devgn), which is slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar. He also has Sadak 2, a sequel to the yesteryear classic Sadak, in his kitty. The film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, has a strong cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur and the Bhatt sisters (Alia and Pooja).

‘Sanju’ will be teaming up with actor Ranbir Kapoor for the Yash Raj Films-backed Shamshera, one of the biggest movies of the year.