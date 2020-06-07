‘KGF Chapter 2’: Prashanth Neel removes an action sequence from the Yash starrer?

Yash, the undisputed ‘Rocking Star’ of Kannada cinema, became a pan-India sensation when the 2018 release KGF emerged as a runaway hit and received rave reviews from most critics. The Prashanth Neel-helmed biggie outperformed the Bollywood film Zero, which helped it grab a fair deal of attention. With KGF in past, the mass hero is awaiting the release of the much-hyped KGF Chapter 2. The film has piqued curiosity for a variety of reasons which suggest that things are heading in the right direction.

According to HansIndia, the director recently removed an action sequence from the magnum opus as he wants KGF Chapter 2 to feature the right blend of action and emotion. Many feel this clearly proves that Prashanth wants the film to be absolutely flawless as it is the biggest release of his career.

KGF Chapter 2 is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part, which makes it a high stakes affair for all concerned. The movie is likely to do full justice to Yash’s stardom, consolidating his standing as a pan-India hero. The flick features Sanjay Dutt as the villain and this might help it connect with the Hindi audience. ‘Baba’ will be seen in a fierce new avatar in the first Kannada movie of his career. Some time ago, he had told The New Indian Express that he is ‘excited’ about adding a new dimension to his career.

“As a creative person, I always put pressure on myself to do my best so that I can continue to grow as an actor. I am excited to make my debut in the South film industry,” he had added.

The cast of KGF Chapter 2 includes Bollywood actress and Upendra star Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Sandalwood veteran Anant Nag. It is slated to hit screens on October 23.

