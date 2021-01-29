'KGF Chapter 2' release date to be revealed today, Yash fans elated

Hombale Films, the production banner behind the upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2, has confirmed that the release date of the pan-India biggie will be revealed at 6:32 pm on Friday. This announcement comes at a time when the Kannada film industry is returning to normalcy after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Trade experts feel that the magnum opus has the potential to help Sandalwood regain its lost mojo by giving the audience a reason to visit the theatres again.

KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is an actioner that features actor Yash in the role of the dreaded ‘Rocky Bhai’. The film, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part.

KGF Chapter 2 has a stellar cast that includes newcomer Srinidhi Shetty, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. ‘Baba’ will be playing the antagonist in what is the first Kannada film of his career. His look in the flick has piqued the curiosity of the fans as it has a distinct ‘Vikings’ vibe. The veteran is likely to have a few action scenes in the movie.

Raveena, who previously impressed the Kannada audience with her performance in the movie Upendra, will be hoping to make an emphatic return to Sandalwood with the biggie. The ‘Mast Mast’ sensation will be playing the role of a powerful leader in KGF Chapter 2.

The details of Prakash Raj’s role, meanwhile, have been kept under wraps. A few websites had reported that he was replacing Anant Nag, who was part of KGF, in the biggie. The director, however, dismissed the rumours.

Interestingly, the recently-released teaser of the flick has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features a few powerful dialogues. It remains to be seen whether the euphoria around the film helps it take a good opening when it releases in the theatres.