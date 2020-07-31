'KGF Chapter 2': Sanjay Dutt played a role in designing his look for the Yash starrer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will soon be making his Kannada debut with the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, one of the biggest movies of the year. The action hero's first look from the biggie was released on July 29, much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The poster featured 'Baba' in a fierce new avatar, which created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. During a recent interview with Cinema Express, director Prashanth Neel said that Dutt played a big role in designing the look for the character. The upcoming filmmaker revealed that the team wanted 'Sanju' to sport a menacing look in the film and added that the star's suggestions came in handy.

"We wanted to show the actor menacingly, and we decided to go with a Viking look. Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge,” said Prashanth Neel.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster KGF (2018), is an action-drama and features Yash in the lead. The film, which revolves around the exploits of 'Rocky Bhai', is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. It stars Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and is expected to be a gamechanger for the actress. The film also stars Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon in the lead role and this has piqued the curiosity. The buzz is that the Mohra heroine will be playing a powerful leader in the movie.

A while ago, it was reported that KGF Chapter 2 would release directly om a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. Yash, however, soon dismissed the rumours and clarified that the film has been designed for a 'big-screen experience'.

The film is slated to release in theatres on October 23 but that might not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days.