‘KGF Chapter 2’: Shoot of Yash starrer to resume from this date?

Yash, widely regarded as one of the most popular young stars in Kannada cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2 and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The shoot of the biggie was put on hold amid the Covid-19 lockdown to avoid large gatherings. Nearly four months later, the shoot of the film is set to resume from August 26 much to the delight of movie buffs. According to a report carried by Indian Express , the KGF Chapter 2 team will be filming key sequences at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru while adhering to social norms.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is a rags-to-riches story that revolves around the exploits of a gangster. The film, directed by promising filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part. The buzz is that it will have an equal mix of action and emotion, catering to the taste of a vast section of the audience. The film has an impressive cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Srinithi Shetty. The ‘Mast Mast girl’ had impressed fans with her performance in the cult film Upendra, starring actor-director Upendra. It remains to be seen whether she manages to floor the Sandalwood audience once again.

Also Read: ‘KGF Chapter 2’ executive producer on Sanjay Dutt’s health issues: He will return after 3 months and finish the film

KGF Chapter 2 is an equally important release for Dutt as it marks his Sandalwood debut. ‘Baba’ will be seen as the antagonist in the film and is expected to have a few intense reel exchanges with Yash. His menacing new avatar, which was revealed a few days ago, has a major Vikings feel to it.

A few websites had recently reported that KGF Chapter 2 might release directly on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. The ‘Rocking Star’, however, dismissed the rumours and said that the movie has been designed for a ‘big screen experience’. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.